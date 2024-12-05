At Least 10 Injured After Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Kishtwar (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Kishtwar, December 5 : At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle carrying passengers lost control and fell into a deep gorge near the Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar district late last night. Kishtwar Road Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Dangdoor (Watch Video).

Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | J&K: An accident occurred at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar district last night after a vehicle, carrying passengers, lost control and fell into a deep gorge. At least 10 people injured. Deaths feared. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/e60GgJOy5J — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Authorities fear that there may be casualties. Further information is awaited.

