PracticeSuite India Pvt Ltd to Offer a Free Tele Medicine EConsult App to Doctors in India to Provide Care to Patients During Countrywide Lockdown

Kochi (Kerala) [India] Apr 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): PracticeSuite, Inc is a US Silicon Valley based healthcare cloud technology company, PracticeSuite India is a fully owned subsidiary of PracticeSuite, Inc with offices in Infopark Kochi, SmartCity Kochi, Mumbai, and Coimbatore.PracticeSuite India announces offering of its PS Telemed app for remote patient care to all doctors in India at no cost. This is in addition to its recent similar global rollout to help doctors worldwide to cope up with COVID-19 situation.A doctor or a healthcare professional can utilize this tool to consult patients under quarantine by simply using a computer or a smartphone. This will ensure the safety of medical professionals.Further, this technology will help doctors to continue to provide their ongoing non-urgent chronic and routine care to ensure continuity-of-care during the COVID-19 crisis. The platform allows providers to render care remotely to patients from the safety of their homes.Available as a free downloadable app, PS Telemed app is currently available in Android Playstore and Apple App Store; it can be instantly activated through a simple registration."In the last few days, we have seen tremendous interest in our telemedicine solutions and services. PracticeSuite will be providing our technology platform at no charge to allow patients to continue to be seen in this complex and challenging healthcare environment", stated Trey Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer of PracticeSuite."While the countrywide lockdown in India is necessary to prevent community spread, it is far more imperative to protect and safeguard the health of our medical professionals who are caring quarantined citizens", said Vinod Nair, CEO of the PracticeSuite, USA and the Managing Director of PracticeSuite, India.Vinod grew up in Mumbai, India and has been in the Silicon Valley, USA for 25 years. "I admire all doctors, nurses, police force, sanitary workers and others providing essential services that have come forward and taken the role of 'soldiers' / 'Jawans' of India by putting their life in harm's way to protect and save other fellow Indians. My gratitude and prayers of safety to all those working selflessly to serve humanity", he added.Under the COVID-19 crises, we released this on a war footing to make it available for medical professional. It is available on iPhone and Android. The Android app awaits review from Google Play Store for their approval and we expect to have it available shortly.This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

