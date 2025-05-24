Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has contributed Rs 1.10 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army's South Western Command. Mann Ki Baat 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares Photos of Destroyed Terror Hubs During Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

The contribution, made from Zinta's share of Punjab Kings' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, aims to empower Veer Naris (war widows) and support the education of their children, according to a release.

Preity Zinta Donates INR 1.10 Crore To Veer Naris and Their Children

As I drove towards the auditorium in the South Western Command of the Indian Army, I saw posters of army officers and jawans at regular intervals, that won various bravery awards. Some laid down their lives for our country while others came back with scars from the battlefield.… pic.twitter.com/NP4GaoL5Nt — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 25, 2025

"It is a responsibility to give back to the brave families of our armed forces. The sacrifices made by our soldiers can never truly be repaid, but we can stand by their families and support their journey forward," the release quoting her said. The contribution ceremony held in Jaipur was attended by the actor and AWWA members.