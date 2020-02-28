Premier League and ISL Sign New Agreement for Development of Football in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) and Premier League have signed a new agreement on Friday that will see the ISL and Premier League continue to work together to share knowledge and expertise in all areas of the elite game including governance, talent development, commercial growth, administration, and wider community development.Chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani joined Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters at the Premier League-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup to sign a new agreement.The partnership between the two leagues began six years ago and this new agreement will allow the leagues to continue working together to enhance the coaching, refereeing and football development in India."The Indian Super League is now forging into next step of our partnership with Premier League. The association over the last six years have been very satisfying for the work we have done in developing Indian football. We would like the two Leagues to further strengthen the tie through the renewed Premier League-ISL partnership to work on youth development, coaching, and refereeing aspects," Neeta said.The Next Generation Mumbai Cup has seen three Premier League Under 14 sides - Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC - travel to Mumbai to compete against Under 15 players from Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Reliance Foundation Young Champs.The tournament not only gives the academy players new experiences on the pitch, with the difference in the weather and playing style but also off of it, with the opportunity to visit local schools and communities to understand more about different cultures.Not only that, but the Premier League coaches from the three attending clubs have been working alongside staff from Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) who look after match officials, to help enhance the skills of coaches and referees in Mumbai who can take their learnings into the local community to develop grassroots football.Richard Masters, Chief Executive, Premier League said: "We are extremely pleased to reaffirm our long-term commitment to developing football in India by signing a new Mutual Cooperation Agreement. Over the past six years, and in partnership with the ISL, we have supported football coaching and development, as well as other areas of the elite side of the game including infrastructure and finance.""This new agreement brings with it a new focus, this time on the development of youth football, so we look forward to working in collaboration with our Indian counterparts to enhance this area of the game," he added.The Next Generation Mumbai Cup highlights the commitment from the Premier League to work alongside other football bodies to help assist them in a number of business and delivery areas - including finance, academy and youth football, and coaching.The activities around the tournament were also further enhanced by the UK Sports Alliance, whose conferences and meetings to encourage knowledge-sharing amongst different sports were aligned to the Next Generation Mumbai Cup. (ANI)

