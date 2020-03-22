Prepared to Extend All Cooperations While Keeping Athletes' Health in Mind: SAI DG

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan said they are prepared to extend all corporations to Centre and state governments while keeping the health of the athletes as their foremost priority amid coronavirus. "The country is fighting an extraordinary situation and whatever directive is received by SAI from the Centre or the State governments with regard to use of SAI facilities as quarantine centres, will be abided by," Pradhan told ANI."We have already handed over the centre at Rohtak, as per directions of the state government there and in Patiala, we have earmarked our SAI Training Centres facility as a 120-bed quarantine centre if it is needed, which is separate from the area where our Olympic bound athletes are training. We are prepared to extend all cooperation while keeping the health of our athletes as our foremost priority," he added.The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

