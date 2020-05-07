Prez, Political Parties Condole Loss of Lives in Gas Leak Tragedy; Modi Assures All Help

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The early morning gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday shocked the country with the president, vice president and the prime minister besides different political parties condoling the loss of lives and calling for providing all possible help to the affected people.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed their sadness over the incident, which left at least 11 persons dead and exposed over 1,000 people living in the affected region to styrene vapour leaking from a chemical plant, and offered prayers for an early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation by speaking to officials concerned and assured all possible assistance to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said.

In his message posted on Twitter, Kovind said, "Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all."

"I am confident that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest," the president added. Expressing their pain, leaders of political parties asked their workers to provide all help to the victims.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery of those hospitalised. He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected. "I'm shocked to hear about Vizag Gas Leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter.

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to work in coordination with the administration in providing all possible help to the victims.

"Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, I pray for the wellbeing of all. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with the administration, following all health protocols," he tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the tragedy as "disturbing" and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation.

Shah said he is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury demanded a thorough investigation and called for fixing the responsibility for the tragedy.

"This Vizag industrial accident rings alarm bells reminding us of the horrific Bhopal Gas leak tragedy. Deepest condolences. We demand a thorough investigation and proper compensation to those affected. Responsibility must be fixed," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)