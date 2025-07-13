Hyderabad, July 13: Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, arrived at the residence of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao to pay tributes to him and offer condolences to the family. Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away early this morning at the age of 83. Alongside Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expresses grief over the demise of Rao.

In the condolence message, Goud said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao, who rendered remarkable service to the Telugu film industry. "It is heartbreaking to hear that Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao is no more. He acted in over 750 films across various languages and carved a unique place for himself in Indian cinema with his exceptional acting talent." Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away at 83 After Prolonged Illness, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Mourns Demise.

"Apart from being an outstanding actor, his contributions to the sphere of public service are also commendable. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers," said Mahesh Kumar Goud. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, consoled the demise of renowned actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao and termed his passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry. ‘Irreplaceable Loss to the Film Industry’: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vishnu Manchu Mourn Sad Demise of Veteran Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tributes to Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, arrives at the residence of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao to pay tributes to him and offer condolences to the family. Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away early this morning at the age of… pic.twitter.com/8A5LMx2Mit — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

In a post on platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences." The post further read, "His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)