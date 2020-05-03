Priority Will Be to Bring Back Stranded AP Migrant Workers, Tourists: Govt

Amaravati, May 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government's first priority will be to bring back stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students even as thousands of citizens stuck in foreign countries and various states of the country are seeking to return after the Centre relaxed norms on their movement during the lockdown, a senior official said on Sunday.

The state government has identified over 10,500 AP citizens currently caught "in distress" in various foreign countries for a variety of reasons, including expiration of visa duration.

In the Gulf region alone there were 6,000 of them, waiting to return to the state.

And, thousands more are held up in various states across the country.

There are 9,000 persons stranded in Rajasthan and another 5,500 in Madhya Pradesh.

Another 1,100 persons are in Odisha.

"The Rajasthan government has informed us about our citizens who are seeking to return. We are collecting their details and giving consent accordingly by coordinating with the Rajasthan government," Principal Secretary (Transport) M T Krishna Babu said here.

The NRIs and other visitors abroad have been asked to register with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their return.

"These people have to be quarantined upon their return and we are making arrangements accordingly," Krishna Babu said.

Regarding those stranded in other states, the Principal Secretary said their first priority was bringing back migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students.

"Those willing to return could register their details at the portal - "spandana.ap.gov.in" and we will facilitate their movement after getting the consent from the state they are currently in. We are also coordinating with other states to ensure hassle-free movement of our people," Krishna Babu added.PTI DBV

