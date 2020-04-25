Prisoner Dies in Yamunanagar Civil Hospital, Kin Allege Negligence Behind Death

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Apr 25 (PTI) A jail inmate lodged in the district jail here died on Saturday when he was rushed from the prison to the civil hospital's trauma centre, officials said.

Raman (31) was arrested last month after being booked for attempt to murder, rioting and other charges, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhir Taneja said.

The inmate was currently lodged in judicial custody and was rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated, the DSP said.

The man's family and relatives gathered outside the trauma centre and raised slogans against the jail administration, alleging negligence on their part in treating him at the jail hospital.

Rajendra Balmiki, father of Raman, said action should be taken against those officers of the jail administration who were on duty during the time.

DSP Taneja said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

