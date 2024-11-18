Priyanka Chopra took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the 2014 action film Gunday. The actress on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to post a series of photos giving a glimpse into the fun they had while shooting the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Mirror Selfie in Cute 'Chacha Chaudhary' T-Shirt Gifted by Anushka Sharma (View Picture).

The pictures featured Priyanka Chopra in glamorous outfits, goofy moments with her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, and candid moments with the crew. She added the beloved song Asalaam-e-Ishqum to the post, making fans relive the magic of the film.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen 'Gunday' BTS Pics with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Along with a caption that read, "I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-packed entertainer starred Priyanka alongside Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, and is remembered for its thrilling story and classic songs.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy filming the next season of her series Citadel also has other exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.