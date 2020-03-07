Priyanka Gandhi Demands Compensation for Damaged Crops of UP Farmers

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the cause of farmers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and demanded compensation for them whose crops were destroyed in hailstorm and heavy rains.Sharing a video in which farmers are seen speaking about their crop losses, Vadra tweeted: "Listen to problems of these farmers. Due to hailstorm and heavy rains, the crops were destroyed in many places of Uttar Pradesh. Many farmers have lost up to 80% of their crops. Instead of making blank claims, the BJP government in UP should give proper compensation to the farmers by doing a full assessment of the damage."Rain/thundershowers were observed at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, IMD said.The weatherman predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. (ANI)

