Priyanka Pledges Cong Workers Support to Religious Organisations in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday wrote to various religious institutions and organisations and pledged support and help of Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh in their efforts to combat the coronavirus threat.

According to a statement issued by the party, she wrote letters to prominent people associated with many mutts, temples, gurdwaras, ''idaras'', churches and other religious institutions and organisations.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi said that religious institutions can take help of Congress workers in serving the public in the fight against the the deadly virus.

"Our country is going through a terrible crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. People from every corner of the country are returning to their homes hungry and thirsty. People are losing jobs. Workers have lost work," she said.

"If you need volunteers for public service, you can contact our district team. They will be ready to cooperate with you in works related to relief and rescue operations in fighting against the corona disaster," Priyanka Gandhi said in the letter.

The Congress leader said that she has asked party workers in Uttar Pradesh to help the needy by building a volunteer team of ''Congress ke sipahi'' in every district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)