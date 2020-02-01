Proposal to Give 75 Pc of Pvt Jobs in Haryana to Youth of the State Discussed in Cabinet Meeting

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) A proposal to provide 75 per cent of private sector jobs in Haryana to the youth of the state was discussed in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, whose party had made the key poll promise, issued a statement saying it was also decided in the meeting that the matter will be referred to the Legal Remembrancer for an opinion and will also be discussed with the state's industrialists.

The decision to bring a bill in this regard in the forthcoming Budget session of the state Assembly has been left to the chief minister, Chautala stated.

He added that the BJP-JJP coalition government was committed to provide 75 per cent of the jobs to the youth of the state.

Finer modalities are being worked out, Chautala said.

The Haryana Cabinet also approved a draft bill to provide reservation of 50 per cent seats for the Deprived Scheduled Castes out of the total 20 per cent seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in the graduation and post-graduation level courses in educational institutions maintained by the government or receiving aid out of the state funds.

This includes government and government-aided technical and professional institutions, as per a state government release issued here.

"Deprived Scheduled Castes include Balmiki, Bazigar, Dhanak, Khatik, Mazhabi, Mazhabi Sikh, Od, Sapela, Sapera, Sikriband, Bhanjra, Bawaria and Barar communities," it said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved general principles for online transfer of employees posted in various departments.

Notably, the chief minister had directed that all departments having more than 500 sanctioned posts shall frame an online transfer policy.

"Implementing the directions of the chief minister, the general principles for online transfer of employees were placed before the Cabinet today for approval. The aim of the general principles is to ensure distribution of government employees at different locations in a fair and transparent manner and to maximise job satisfaction amongst employees and further to improve performance of the department," the statement said.

As per these principles, general transfers will be made only once in a year but employees shall be liable to be transferred from one zone to another, in public interest, after a period of five years in a zone.

"The transfer/posting necessitated by promotion, direct recruitment, posts needed to be filled up in public interest, can be made anytime by the competent authority. The online process will be completed up to March 31 and implemented after March 31 or as per exigency/convenience of the Department," it said.

