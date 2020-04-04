Public Can Operate Home Appliances on Sunday Night: TNEB

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has been mandated to ensure no service disruption on Sunday when the people across the country respond to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn off lights at their respective residences, the state government has said.

As per the orders of the chief minister K Palaniswami and electricity minister P Thangamani, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has taken steps to see to it there is no disruption in electricity supply to residences during that time on Sunday.

Public has been advised to run their other home appliances as usual, and there is no necessity to have any kind of fear, a press release said on Saturday.

Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off lights at their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)