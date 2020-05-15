Pune Reports 194 New Cases of COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. "Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursday," said Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer (DHO)."Total positive cases stand at 3426 in the district and death toll is at 181," the official said.Maharashtra, India's worst-affected coronavirus state, on Thursday witnessed a spike of 1,602 fresh cases of novel coronavirus and 44 deaths.The total number of cases in the State stands at 27,524 while 1,019 people have died so far, said Maharashtra's Health Department.The majority of new cases in Maharashtra reported from Mumbai where COVID-19 cases have crossed 16,000. (ANI)

