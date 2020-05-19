Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Crosses the 2,000 Mark

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab on Tuesday crossed the 2,000-mark with 22 more people testing positive for the disease in the state, officials said.

A 34-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died in Pathankot, pushing the COVID-19-related death toll to 38 in the state that has had 2,002 coronavirus cases so far.

The resident of Mamoon in Pathankot succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar on Monday, a health official said, adding that he was also suffering from tuberculosis.

Twenty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 2,002 in the state, as per the health department's medical bulletin.

Eight jail inmates and two railway protection force personnel were among the 19 people who tested positive for the disease in Ludhiana, as per the bulletin.

Two fresh cases were reported in Patiala and one in Gurdaspur, it said.

As many as 95 coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals including at Fazilka, Pathankot, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran after they recovered from the infection, taking the total count of cured patients to 1,642 in the state, as per the bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 322 at present, the document stated.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 307 coronavirus cases, followed by 209 in Jalandhar, 155 in Tarn Taran, 169 in Ludhiana, 124 in Gurdaspur, 105 in SBS Nagar, 103 in Patiala, 102 in Mohali, 95 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 61 in Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 56 in Fatehgarh Sahib, , 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 41 in Bathinda, 32 in Mansa, 33 in Kapurthala, 29 in Pathankot, and 21 in Barnala, as per the bulletin.

Of total total number of patients, 38 have died while one person is critical and on ventilator support, the health department's document said.

A total of 55,634 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far in the state of which 50,070 samples tested negative and results of 3,562 are still awaited.

