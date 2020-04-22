Rahul Gandhi Lauds Cong Youth Wing's Efforts in Helping People in Distress

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the party's youth wing in helping people in distress during the novel coronavirus crisis.

"The Indian Youth Congress has stepped up at this time of crisis to help those in need by distributing food, masks and essential supplies to our brothers and sisters in distress.

"I salute all our IYC leaders and workers across India for their dedication and selfless service," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi also put out a video of the work done by the IYC workers in helping people during the crisis.

