New Delhi, August 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to give assent to Telangana's reservation bills, which aim to give 42 per cent reservation to backwards classes in education, employment and local government. While Telangana ministers and Congress leaders sat on a "dharna" in Delhi calling for the President's assent, Rahul Gandhi went on to reiterate the demand in a post on X, calling it a "collective fight" to ensure that Indians from marginalised communities have their rightful share in power and progress.

"The Telangana Government and Congress sat on a dharna in Delhi today, demanding that the President assent to the law reserving 42% for backward classes in education, employment and local government. This law is a major advance towards the Constitution's vision of social justice, grounded in data from the caste census," the Congress leader posted on X. Top leaders of the ruling Congress in Telangana, including the State ministers, gathered in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, to urge the Centre to approve the Bill passed by the State Assembly. Congress' Telangana MP Demands Lok Sabha Discussion on 42 Pc OBC Reservation in State Local Bodies.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy joined the protest while Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join in the protest. CM Reddy, while hitting out at PM Modi for being "anti-OBC" also alleged that President is being pressured to not accept any appointment from the protesting Telangana leaders. Currently, two bills from Telangana are pending with the President regarding reservation in education and employment and reservation in local bodies, the CM said.

"Sadak se lekar sansad tak, ladiya jaari hai (From the street to the Parliament, the fight is going on). We are demanding that 42 per cent reservation in education and employment and political reservations in local bodies. We want the President to clear the bills regarding these issues. We had sought an appointment with the President, but have not been given one," the Chief Minister said. Hitting out at both the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah, he added, "I think PM Modi and Amit Shah are pressuring the President not to give appointments to people from Telangana. Now, we all MLAs, MPs and people from rural areas have come to Delhi. We are pro-OBC, Rahul Gandhi is pro-OBC, but Narendra Modi is anti-OBC," he said.

Meanwhile, other state leaders, including Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and minister G Vivekanand also expressed support by joining in on the protest and expressed how they are fighting for social justice. "Telangana Government has passed the bill, we have sent it to the Governor, and from there it has to come to Rashtrapati Bhavan. We are requesting the Centre and the President to clear the Bill so that a 42 per cent reservation can be made in the forthcoming local body election," Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana told ANI. Delhi: Congress to Protest at Jantar Mantar over 42 % OBC Reservations in Telangana.

'Give Assent to Telangana 42% Reservation Bill'

The Telangana Government and Congress sat on a dharna in Delhi today, demanding that the President assent to the law reserving 42% for backward classes in education, employment and local government. This law is a major advance towards the Constitution's vision of social… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2025

Telangana Minister G Vivekanand emphasised the importance of the bill in furthering the socail justice cause. "This is our just demand. As Rahul Gandhi has stated, social justice is essential for this country. In line with this principle, we have included it in our manifesto and passed it in the Assembly. Now, we urge the Central government to grant an exemption and ensure that this 42 per cent reservation receives the President's approval," Vivekanand told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha is currently on a 72-hour hunger strike since Monday at Dharna Chowk, demanding urgent clearance of the Bill. The Telangana OBC Reservation Bill aims to increase the quota for OBCs in local body elections to 42 per cent, reflecting the demographic strength and longstanding demand of backwards communities in the state.

