New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress workers, led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with state ministers, MLAs, and Corporation Chairmen, will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today over the 42% OBC reservation in Telangana's local bodies.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress workers would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar over the 42% OBC reservation in Telangana state local bodies.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 6, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Today, MPs of the INDIA alliance have invited everyone to come to protest at Jantar Mantar. Later, we are waiting for the appointment with the President tomorrow to meet her and explain the situation, what we have done in regard to the caste census, how we came to the conclusion of 42% which our leader Rahul Gandhi has promised during Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

He further stated that the Telangana government conducted an OBC caste census, based on which a bill was passed in the state assembly to provide 42% reservation in the political system, education, and employment. The ordinance, approved in cabinet meetings, is currently awaiting the Governor's approval for submission to the President.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did a Drunk Army Jawan Injure 30 People in Nagpur Road Rage Incident? Indian Army Denies Civilian Injury Claim, Says Soldier Was Assaulted.

"The state of Telangana, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy and also the ministers, MLAs and Corporation Chairmen, has come to Delhi. They are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in regard to the OBC Caste Census, which was done by the Telangana government, later decided to give 42% reservation in the political system and also in education and employment. This bill was passed in the Assembly. Later, it was also passed through the cabinet meetings and sent to the Governor. The ordinance is with the governor for the approval of the President," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Mallu Ravi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the 42 per cent OBC reservation in local bodies in Telangana.

Ravi said that the Telangana government passed the reservation after a "scientific" caste census, but the Bill is pending the President's assent.

"Our CM, whole cabinet, MLAs and MLCs are coming to Delhi to sit for a dharna at Jantar Mantar, putting some pressure on the Government of India to get the clearance from the President of India for these two Bills," Ravi told ANI.

The Telangana OBC Reservation Bill aims to increase the quota for OBCs in local body elections to 42%, reflecting the demographic strength and longstanding demand of backwards communities in the state.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday launched a 72-hour hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, demanding urgent clearance of the Telangana OBC Reservation Bill that gives 42% quota for Backwards Classes (BC) in government jobs, educational institutions, and local body elections.

Speaking to ANI ahead of her hunger strike, Kavitha accused both the Congress and the BJP of "playing with the destinies of OBCs of Telangana."

"We have started our hunger strike for 72 hours demanding that the Telangana OBC Bill, guaranteeing 42% reservations for the OBCs, which is pending with the President, should immediately be given assent. Alternatively, there is also an ordinance pending at the Governor's level; we demand that it be passed immediately. Both Congress and BJP are playing with the destinies of OBCs of Telangana..." she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)