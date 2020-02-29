Rain Delays Start of 2nd Test Between India and New Zealand

Christchurch, Feb 29 (PTI) Rain has delayed the start of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India need to win the match to draw the two-Test series. The visitors had lost the opening Test match by 10 wickets in Wellington.

India had won the tour-opening T20 series 5-0 before suffering a 0-3 reversal in the following ODI series. PTI

