Rajasthan CM Forms Panels to Give Suggestions on Withdrawal of Lockdown

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday formed two task forces to give suggestions to the government on the withdrawal of the lockdown in a phased manner and restore the economy.

A 12-member task force headed by ACS (Home) Rajeeva Swarup will give suggestions regarding the withdrawal of the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, an official statement said.

ACS (Medical and Heath) Rohit Kumar Singh, ACS (Industry) Subodh Agrawal, DGP Bhupendra Singh and other officers and medical experts will also be the part of the force, it said.

The recommendations of the committee will be forwarded to the government of India, the statement said.

The second task force, headed by the chief minister's economic adviser, Arvind Mayaram, will draft a plan for reviving and boosting economic activities, it said.

