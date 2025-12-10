Sikar, December 10: In a tragic incident, three people were killed, and at least 28 were injured after a sleeper bus collided with a truck near Fatehpur on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Sikar at 11 pm on Tuesday. All the passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Valsad, Gujarat. They were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi and were on their way to Khatushyamji. Aurangabad Road Accident: Truck Driver Gets Trapped Between Steering and Seat After Deadly Collision Between 2 Trucks on NH-19 in Bihar, Rescued After Hours; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bus-Truck Collision on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Three people were killed and 28 were injured when a sleeper bus collided with a truck near Fatehpur on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Sikar. The accident occurred around 11 pm last night. Seven of the injured are in critical condition: Fatehpur SHO… pic.twitter.com/gVQpm9ANSQ — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

There were approximately 50 people on the bus. The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner to Jaipur, while the truck was coming from Jhunjhunu towards Bikaner, when the accident occurred. Seven of the injured individuals are in critical condition. The Fatehpur SHO, Mahendra Kumar, said that the post-mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted, and the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited in the case.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)