Ramoji Donates Rs 10 Crore Each to Andhra, Telangana Relief Fund

Amaravati, Mar 31 (PTI) Media baron Ch Ramoji Rao on Tuesday donated a sum of Rs 10 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers' relief fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Rao, chairman of the Ramoji Group, said the amount was credited online into the respective accounts since he could not meet the chief ministers in person because of the ongoing lockdown.

He wished the two chief ministers would succeed in their fight against coronavirus and people of the two Telugu states would be in the pink of their health. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)