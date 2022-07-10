Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday received a special surprise from her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, as the Saawariya star came to receive his pregnant wife at the airport. In a viral video, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor can be seen walking out of the airport in a super cool casual outfit, the paparazzi gathered around her and congratulated her on her first pregnancy. Alia Bhatt Hugs Hubby Ranbir Kapoor at the Airport As She Returns From Heart of Stone Shoot (Watch Video).

Alia can be seen running towards her car, while saying 'baby', as she was surprised that her husband Ranbir came to the airport to pick her up, which she wasn't expecting. Both the actors shared a warm tight hug and looked excited, as the paps captured their happy reunion. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor Are Way Too Hot and Fashionable in Latest Pics on Instagram!

The Raazi actress donned a long white shirt over a white t-shirt and black joggers. She accessorised her look with a white luxury side bag and a black face mask. Whereas, the Sanju actor was spotted sitting inside his luxury car in a blue and yellow coloured check shirt and blue denims. The couple recently announced their first pregnancy with a special post on Instagram.Soon after the video went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

"The way Alia called Ranbir 'Baby' and hugged him was actually very cute," a user commented.Another user wrote, "They r literally each other's home".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dear Zindagi actress recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. She will be next seen in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. The film is slated to stream on Netflix from August 5.

Apart from that she also has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with hubby Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on September 9, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, which is gearing up for release on February 11, 2023. Ranbir on the other hand will be next seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)