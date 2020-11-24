Sharing a glimpse of what she terms as 'crazy' fun, actor Taapsee Pannu who seems to be on a picture sharing spree from her upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket' on Tuesday treated fans to 'the boot camp-like schedule' she went through for the film. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an intriguing picture in which she showcased her muscular physique- while running on a sprinter's track. Sporting a grey top and olive green shorts, Taapsee is seen running in full power amid the track and field leaving the fellow competitors behind. Taapsee Pannu Can’t Get Out of Her Rashmi Rocket Character and Her Instagram Post Is a Proof

In the snap, the actor's muscular shoulders and thighs are on display, that is the result of tremendous training sessions the actor went through to get into the skin of the character- of an athlete. Talking about the best unwinding after completing the 'boot camp schedule 1', the 'Thappad' star in the caption hinted that she is running towards the shooting of her next flick 'Loop Lapeta', (an Indian adaptation of Tom Tykwer's 1998 German hit Run Lola Run). Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Shares How She Has Been Prepping For Her Sprinter Act

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She noted in the caption, "The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family." In between, starting the shoot for 'Loop Lapeta', the actor shared her plans for chilling. She noted, "Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the loooopers. The best unwinding I could've asked for ! This is going to be 'crazy' fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta." 'Rashmi Rocket' chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)