Reliance Industries to Raise Rs 25,000 Cr Via NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will raise Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations.

The company in a regulatory filing said the company board of directors approved "the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 25,000 crore in tranches from time to time, on a private placement basis."

The company did not give the purpose of the fundraising.

