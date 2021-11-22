British filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, 'Blade Runner' and 'Alien', are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows. According to Variety, speaking with a news outlet on Monday, the 'House of Gucci' helmer suggested the 'Blade Runner' adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series. Ridley Scott Feels Superhero Movies Are ‘Boring As Sh*t’ With Scripts That ‘Aren’t Any F**king Good’.

He said, "We [have already] written the pilot for 'Blade Runner' and the bible. So, we're already presenting 'Blade Runner' as a TV show, the first 10 hours."Scott said 'Alien' was getting a "similar" treatment. A pilot is being written along with a bible of what transpires in 8-10 hours of the show. News of an 'Alien' series was first announced in December 2020. The show is being set up at cabler FX, with Noah Hawley attached as showrunner. Christopher Nolan, Jude Law, Ridley Scott Among 40 Prominent British Celebrities Who Wrote to UK Chancellor Regarding Cinema Funding.

FX boss John Landgraf described the project last year as "the first 'Alien' story set on Earth, and by blending both the timeless horror of the first 'Alien' film with the non-stop action of the second, it's going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats." Scott hasn't previously discussed a 'Blade Runner' TV show. An anime series based on the iconic movie, 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' premiered earlier this month on Adult Swim.

Speaking about his latest film, House of Gucci, the 83-year-old hit back at the criticism from Patrizia Gucci in April that the MGM film was "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system." Scott said, "It was about murder. They forget: He was murdered. One of the brothers went to jail for tax evasion. So don't talk to me about making a profit. Are you kidding? When you do that you tend to become public domain."

When asked about the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western Rust, Scott said, "I don't know what a real gun or real ammunition was doing on the goddamned set. Someone should get in trouble for that. Absolutely crazy. You never have any live ammunition near the set."He added that he often uses guns that have a solid barrel, "You get a click and a recoil, but nothing will happen. You can put a cap in it, but it's not a blank." As per Variety, Scott's next film is 'Kitbag', a biopic of Napoleon Bonaparte, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and Jodie Comer as Marie Antoinette. The director has confirmed that production will begin on January 15.

