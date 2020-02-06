RJD Leader Tej Pratap Berates Bihar CM, His Deputy

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has stoked a controversy after he said he is giving a new name to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that Kumar's new name would be Nitish Kumari instead."Father (Lalu Prasad) named him (Nitish Kumar) 'palturam' (turncoat). I have given him a new name. His new name would be Nitish Kumari and Sushil Modi (Deputy CM of Bihar), the one with the saffron flag, will be Sushil Kumari Modi," he said on Wednesday night.The RJD leader was speaking at a protest organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC in Masaurhi here.Tej Pratap further said Nitish Kumar broke the "grand alliance" overnight.RJD had contested the Bihar Assembly elections in 2015 as part of the grand alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU).The alliance managed to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish became the chief minister of the state.Later, Kumar parted ways with the RJD and formed a coalition government with the BJP in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)