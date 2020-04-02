Rlys Transports over 7,195 Wagons of Foodgrains, 64,567 Wagons of Coal in Three Days

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Over the last three days, the Indian Railways has transported over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal, 3,314 wagons of steel and 3,838 wagons of petroleum products across the country as part of its efforts to ensure that essential commodities reach their destinations during the ongoing lockdown, the Railway Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 1,43,458 wagons of freight, each wagon containing 58-60 tonnes of consignment, were loaded in the last three days.

On March 30, a total of 37,526 wagons were loaded, of which 25,617 wagons were loaded with essential commodities.

This includes 2,252 wagons of foodgrains, 252 wagons of sugar, eight wagons of salt, 63 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 21,628 wagons of coal and 1,414 wagons of petroleum products, the ministry said.

As many as 840 wagons of steel and 802 wagons of fertiliser were also loaded.

On March 31, a total of 51,755 wagons were loaded, of which 33,265 wagons were loaded with essential commodities, including 2,600 wagons of foodgrains, 293 wagons of sugar, 84 wagons of salt, 84 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 28,861 wagons of coal and 1,292 wagons of petroleum products. As many as 1,789 wagons of steel and 1,287 wagons of fertiliser were also loaded.

On April 1, 54,177 wagons were loaded, of which 17,805 wagons carried essential commodities, including 2,343 wagons carrying foodgrains, 210 wagons carrying sugar, 42 wagons carrying fruits and vegetables, 14,078 wagons carrying coal and 1,132 wagons carrying petroleum products. As many as 685 wagons of steel and 761 wagons of fertiliser were also loaded.

"Issues which were earlier being faced by the railways at many terminal points in loading and unloading operations are being effectively resolved. Indian Railways, along with the Ministry of Home Affairs, is keeping in touch with state governments to sort out any such operational issues if they arise," the ministry said.

