New Delhi, August 26: This year, on Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completes 100 years. To mark the centenary, the organisation is hosting a series of programs across the country. As part of this, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday launched the centenary events with a three-day lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The series starts on August 26 and will end on August 28, featuring evening discussions each day. The main objective of these events is to present a comprehensive picture of the RSS to society.

At Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat will speak on the theme "100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons". He will highlight how Swayamsevaks view themselves and address misconceptions about the organisation, while also reaching out to groups that have kept a distance from the RSS. According to RSS sources, diplomats from several countries have been invited. The discussions will bring together people from diverse fields, categorised into 17 main groups and 138 sub-categories--including art, sports, judiciary, bureaucracy, diplomacy, politics, thought leaders, media, startups, and influencers. Around 2,000 people are expected to attend. RSS to Invite Opposition Parties for ‘Samvad’ on Completion of 100 Years.

On the first day (August 26), the focus will be on the 100-year journey of RSS. The second day will explore its future vision, while the third day will feature an interactive question-and-answer session with Mohan Bhagwat. RSS has invited over 50 foreign embassies, including those of the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and several Muslim-majority countries. However, Pakistan and Bangladesh embassies have not been invited.

Notably, the guest list also includes leaders beyond the BJP's traditional circles. These include Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel, JDU leaders KC Tyagi and Sanjay Jha, and TDP's Union Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Invitations have also gone out to opposition leaders, including those from the Congress. The RSS has reached out to minority communities as well, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists, who have been invited. A senior RSS functionary said, "We have invited leaders of every political party, including the Congress." Is 'British Home Department Document' Stating RSS Did Not Contribute to India's Freedom Struggle Real or Fake? Viral Image Is Likely Fabricated, Lacks Authenticity.

Alongside the events in Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a series of four lectures in major Indian cities as part of the centenary outreach, Bengaluru in November, Kolkata thereafter, and Mumbai in February.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)