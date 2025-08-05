New Delhi, August 5: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to organise a three-day event titled '100 Years Journey of RSS - New Horizon' from August 26 to 28, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi as part of its centenary celebrations. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that the organisation is reaching out to prominent personalities from various sections of society, including the opposition parties, for the upcoming 'Samvad' (dialogue). "The outreach process has already begun," he said. Uttarakhand: CM Dhami, RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale Launch Book on RSS Philosophy.

Ambekar elaborated, "This is an effort to engage with all sections of society on the occasion of the Sangh's centenary year. RSS completes 100 years on October 2, 2025. Several programmes are being organised as part of the celebrations. A civic gathering will be held in every district across the country." The Samvad programme in Delhi will be mirrored in three other metropolitan cities -- Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. "The objective is to present the Sangh's ideology clearly and transparently to society," he said, adding that, "If India is to move forward, it must do so on its own terms. The colonial-era standards need to be replaced with new, indigenous ones." RSS Plans Nationwide Outreach for Centenary Year, Aims to Hold Seminars in 924 Districts.

To ensure inclusive participation, 17 regions and 138 sub-categories have been identified, from which representatives will be invited. A special focus has been placed on inviting prominent individuals from the NCR and surrounding states. When asked whether the Pakistan embassy would be invited to the event, Ambekar clarified that no invitation would be extended to them. However, invitations will be sent to other major embassies.

