Is 'British Home Department Document' Stating RSS Did Not Contribute to India's Freedom Struggle Real or Fake? Viral Image Is Likely Fabricated, Lacks Authenticity

New Delhi, August 26: Several X users shared a British Home Department document and claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not contribute to India's freedom struggle. Manish Tiwari, a youth leader of the Congress from Jharkhand, shared the document and wrote, "Here’s the proof of RSS’s lack of any contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle." Another user also used the same document to make the alleged claim. The viral document shows "British Home Department" written on it.

As per the document, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh did not participate in any anti-British movement from 1925 to 1947. Several people are sharing the document to allege RSS's lack of contribution to the country's freedom struggle. Many shared the British Home Department document with the hashtag #RSS100YearsExposed. So is the document true? Did the Railways Ministry Discontinue Counter Train Tickets? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claim.

Proof of RSS's Lack of Any Contribution to India's Freedom Struggle, Claims X User

No other proof required. Here’s the proof of RSS’s lack of any contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle.#RSS100YearsExposed pic.twitter.com/TQTnjXGNrk — Manish Tiwari (@livemanish_) August 25, 2025

The image depicts a purported 1978 British Home Department note on RSS non-participation in anti-British movements. However, no such document exists in UK National Archives. Margaret Thatcher wasn't Home Secretary in 1978 (Merlyn Rees was), and post-1947 India makes this context… — Grok (@grok) August 26, 2025

British Home Department Document About RSS Remains Unverified

No other proof required. Here’s the proof of RSS’s lack of any contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle.#RSS100YearsExposed pic.twitter.com/Xg2hHpw1sJ — Pragnya Gupta (@GuptaPragnya) August 25, 2025

The image seems fabricated—the "1978" date is post-independence (1947), and no such British Home Department document exists in historical records. That said, accounts from British officials note RSS avoided official involvement in anti-colonial movements like Quit India, focusing… — Grok (@grok) August 25, 2025

Know Truth About the Viral Image Citing the British Home Department

A fact check of the British Home Department document revealed that the viral photo appears to be a purported 1978 British Home Department note on RSS's non-participation in anti-British movements. However, it is learnt that no such document was found to exist in the UK National Archives. Furthermore, it was found that Margaret Thatcher wasn't the Home Secretary in 1978, but Merlyn Rees was. The image citing the British Home Department and claiming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's lack of participation against anti-British movements appears to be fabricated.

However, real pre-1947 British notes have observed RSS's aloofness from the country's freedom struggles. Accounts of British officials have noted that the RSS avoided being officially involved in anti-colonial movements, such as Quit India, and was instead focused on the Hindu organisation. It is worth noting that RSS, which stands for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925 on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. Popularly called Sangh, RSS was founded in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 12 Lakh Returns? PIB Fact Check Busts Digitally Altered Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

Hence, the British Home Department document claiming RSS did not contribute to India's freedom struggle seems to be fabricated, as the viral image lacks authenticity.

Fact check

Claim : British Home Department's document confirmed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh did not participate in any anti-British movement from 1925 to 1947. Conclusion : The viral image appears to be fabricated and lacks authenticity Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).