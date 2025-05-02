Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun filled with live ammunition. Legal battles followed. Now the film is finally reaching audiences.Tragic news out of Hollywood shocked the world in 2021: Actor Alec Baldwin had accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new movie "Rust," when a prop gun discharged a live round. A legal and media frenzy followed as people tired to understand how something like this could have possibly happened.

"Rust" is a Western drama that tells the story of a notorious outlaw played by Baldwin, who tries to help his grandson escape from jail after he's been sentenced to death for murder.

The film was well-received during its premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland in November 2024, but its US release date was still uncertain as the film struggled to find a buyer due to the tragic backstory. The premiere triggered controversy, with some saying it was insensitive considering Hutchins' death.

Her mother distanced herself from the launch, saying justice for the death of her daughter was still nowhere to be found, while others considered it a tribute to Hutchins who had attended the festival many times.

Eventually, "Rust" was picked up by Falling Forward Films and will be released in theaters in the US and video-on-demand on May 2.

Overshadowed by the tragedy

In March, Hulu released the documentary "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna." Instead of focusing on the unfolding case, the documentary details the life and career of Hutchins, who was born in Ukraine, as well as the emotional toll her death had taken on her widower, Matt, and their young son.

The incident occurred on October 21, 2021 when Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico. Little did the actor know, the gun was filled with live ammunition. When it discharged, it killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza.

In a 2021 interview with ABC News, Baldwin said he was told the gun was empty and that he did not pull the trigger, but rather the hammer.

Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, however the charges were dropped due to "legal technicalities." The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convinced and sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in prison. The incident led to calls for tighter firearm safety on movie sets.

The Hulu documentary released in March also highlights concerns raised by some working on the set of firearms accidentally being discharged before the tragic death of Hutchins.

US release finally happening

For months, the film's distributor had trouble finding buyers, likely due to the tragic backstory. All the while, the film has remained in the headlines as a result of ongoing legal battles.

After the charges against Baldwin were dropped, the actor filed a lawsuit against prosecutors in New Mexico for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations. Baldwin had made the claim, among others, that prosecutors and investigators intentionally mishandled evidence as they pursued the case.

Ultimately, widower Matt Hutchins reached a settlement with the film's producers and became an executive producer on the film. He has financial stake in the film's earnings in the US and will profit from the upcoming release. The film is also dedicated to Halyna Hutchins.

