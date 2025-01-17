After learning about an alleged attack by an intruder on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai, his family members and friends from the industry, in no time, visited the Lilavati Hospital to keep a check on the actor as he underwent surgery there. Many even took to social media and prayed for Saif's speedy recovery. Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent her "love" to the couple. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of Kareena and Saif and captioned it, "Love you both (red heart emoji)" Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Somy Ali Sends Heartfelt Wishes for Actor’s Speedy Recovery and Criticises Mumbai Police for Lax Security Measures (Watch Video).

Saif's younger sister, Saba Pataudi, has reacted to the incident and expressed how proud she feels of her brother for "standing tall" during such a traumatic ordeal Saba took to her Instagram Stories to post a black-and-white childhood picture with Saif, accompanied by an emotional note. In her message, she shared her "shock" about the incident and also lauded her brother for his strength."I am in shock and reeling from this insane incident. But proud of you, Bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas in prayers always," read her note. Saba also added an "I Love You" sticker to the post.

The shocking incident at the 'Hum Tum' actor's residence, in the early hours of Thursday, has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors. In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger."