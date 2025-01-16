Mumbaikars woke up to a shocking piece of news on Thursday (January 16) as Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified intruder at his Mumbai home. The Bollywood actor reportedly suffered multiple injuries after being stabbed by an intruder while attempting to stop him during a burglary at his Bandra residence. This alarming threat to the personal safety of such a prominent personality has raised widespread concerns. Questions about the actor's security and the building he resides in have flooded the internet. So, let's learn more about Satguru Sharan Apartments, the Bandra (West) residence where the unfortunate incident occurred. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed 6 Times; Actor Injured After Robber Barges Into Bandra Home of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Him – Read Details.

Saif Ali Khan’s Satguru Sharan Apartments in Bandra (W)

The residence in which Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reside is the 12-storey building called Satguru Sharan. The property was purchased by the Devara actor nearly a decade ago from the Satguru Builders. Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq ft, the lavish apartment reportedly includes five bedrooms, six terrace balconies, a music room, and a gymnasium providing ample space for their family. The luxurious home, reportedly valued at INR 100 crore, was designed by renowned interior designer Darshini Shah.

A Peak at Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Satguru Sharan Apartments in Bandra

(Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Property Prices Around Saif Ali Khan’s Satguru Sharan Apartments

The couple's luxurious residence also boasts an exclusive terrace and a swimming pool, which is reportedly undergoing renovations and will take four years to complete. Saifeena's home is spread across four floors. According to media reports, the price of the apartments in which the couple reside is estimated to be around INR 70,000 per sq ft, which is slightly higher than the average INR 50,000 to INR 55,000 per sq ft price in the neighbouring locality. The couple's Mumbai apartment is a perfect blend of classic style with modern comfort. Saif Ali Khan Attack: Supriya Sule Calls Karishma Kapoor Live on Camera To Enquire About Actor’s Health After Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

According to media reports, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder at around 2:30 AM on Thursday, January 16. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent minor surgery. The latest update from the actor's team states that he is out of danger and currently recovering. Doctors are closely monitoring his progress. The Mumbai Police are investigating the matter.

