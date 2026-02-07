Mumbai, February 7: In a bid to facilitate urgent repair work on a major water channel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 14-hour water cut across parts of H West ward, covering Bandra and Khar, on February 10.

According to civic officials, the repair work will be carried out on Tuesday from 10 am to midnight, during which several localities will face a complete shutdown of water supply, while some areas may experience low water pressure.

The BMC will undertake immediate repairs to a 900-mm diameter water channel linked to the Pali Hill reservoir. The work stretch includes the MHADA open plot near Qureshi Nagar slum in Bandra West up to the water channel along the Western Express Highway.

In view of the disruption, residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously. As a precautionary health measure, the civic body has also urged citizens to boil drinking water for the next few days.

Areas Facing Complete Water Cut

• Bandra West: Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St Andrews Road, St Paul’s Road, Carter Road, Pali Village, Chimbai Village, Sherly Village

• Khar West: Khar Danda, Koliwada, Dand Pada, Chim Gaonthan, Gazdarbandh slum, parts of Khar West

• Hanuman Nagar slum, Laxmi Nagar, Carter Marg, Union Park Road No. 1 to 4, Pali Hill

• Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg area, Pali Plateau slum, 15th to 20th street areas in Khar

• Parts of Bandra West: Chapel Road, Veronica Road, Dr Peter Dyce Street, St John the Baptist Street

• Mount Mary Cathedral campus and surrounding Bandra West side roads

• K C Road, L K Mehta Road, parts of Bazaar Road, A K Vaidya Road

• Zigzag Road, Kol Dongri, Nargis Dutt Marg, Pali Mala Marg

Areas Likely to Get Low-Pressure Water Supply

• Hill Road end to Taj Lands End

• B J Road, H K Bhabha Marg, Kane Marg

• Ganesh slum

Residents are advised to plan ahead as water supply is expected to resume gradually after midnight on February 10.

