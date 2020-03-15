Salman Khan Wishes Aamir on His 55th Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday wished 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, on his 55th birthday."Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha," Salman tweeted alongside a photograph of himself with Aamir.Salman and Aamir had worked together in 1994 film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.Besides Salman, Aamir received heart-warming wishes from several other Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shatrughan Sinha.Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star by sharing a special picture on Instagram, where she shared a picture of Aamir along with a pillow."My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!" Kareena captioned the post.Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan."Chawla showered birthday wishes on the 'PK' actor on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan." (ANI)

