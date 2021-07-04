Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday uploaded an interesting post for her fans. In the Instagram post, she spoke about the 'simplest ways' which make her heart happy. From doing Surya namaskar to working in films, spending family time at a cold place and making tea, the list of 'simplest ways to Sara's heart' included several things. Sara Ali Khan Is a Braided Beauty in White in Her Latest Pictures on Instagram!

Along with it, she posted a string of images featuring her doing the above mentioned activities. Sara's post garnered a lot of comments and likes . Her aunt Saba Pataudi commented:"I don't believe you can make chai..lol..love you." Sara Ali Khan Suits Up and Whips Up a Radiant Red Vibe for Coolie No.1 Promotions!

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

"Hahaha...it seems you find happiness in litlle things," a user commented.

Speaking of Sara's work projects, she will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. The release date of the film has not been specified yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)