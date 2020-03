Saurashtra Opt to Bat, Gharami Makes First-class Debut

Rajkot, Mar 9 (PTI) Saurashtra have won the toss and elected to bat in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal.

For Saurashtra, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is back in playing XI while Wridhiman Saha will be playing for Bengal.

Sudeep Gharami will be making his first-class debut for the visiting team.

Teams

Saurashtra:Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Harvik Desai, Avi Barot, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendra Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee,

Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Akash Deep, Anustup Majumdar,

Mukesh Kumar, Arnab Nandi,

Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed.

