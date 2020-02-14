SC Issues Guidelines over Listing of Criminal Appeals Involving Death Penalty

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued guidelines regarding listing of criminal appeals against High Court orders involving death penalty, saying these guidelines shall be followed scrupulously by all.The guidelines said that in matters where appeal is against a High Court order upholding death penalty, the criminal appeal will be listed for hearing before a three judges Bench within not later than six months from the date of acceptance of appeal by the Supreme Court, irrespective of whether appeal is ready or not.As soon as an SLP (appeal against High Court order) involving death penalty is filed, a communication from the Registry may be sent to the court appealed from, seeking certificate of service as well as original record within a period of 30 days from the receipt of such intimation or further within such period as may be directed by the Court.The record will be sent along with the translated copy of the documents which may be in vernacular language, guidelines issued by the Office Order of February 12 said.As soon the Supreme Court admits the appeal, the Registry may insist for filing of additional documents by the parties within a period of 30 days after the receipt of intimation in this regard.The guidelines further said that in the event records or additional documents have not been received/filed, the matter may be listed before Judges concerned in Chambers with appropriate office report for directions, instead of listing the matter before the Registrar Court as per the existing practice. (ANI)

