Golden Globe winning actor Scarlett Johansson recently opened about her recent 'Black Widow' controversy with Disney, and how her lawsuit helped in bringing a 'positive' impact in Hollywood. People magazine obtained Johansson's recent quotes from her recent media interaction at the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor at the Beverly Hilton Hotel where she was accompanied by her husband Colin Jost. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Teases New ‘Top Secret’ Project With Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter that the lawsuit, filed in late July, "was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration." "I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," said Johansson, who welcomed son Cosmo four months ago. She is also a mother to daughter 7-year-old daughter Rose. She added, "In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood." Scarlett Johansson vs Disney Row: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Is ‘Angry and Embarrassed’ With Black Widow’s Digital Release.

"I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family," she told The Hollywood Reporter. Johansson also revealed that she was "already in the thick of it" on projects like 'Tower of Terror' at Disney and "some other projects that we're working on. I get to continue to dream over there," she told the outlet.

The Marvel star filed the lawsuit in late July, claiming Disney had breached her contract when it released this summer's blockbuster 'Black Widow' on its Disney plus OTT streaming service at the same time that it was released in movie theatres. In September, the 37-year-old actor and the conglomerate reached a settlement, although the terms were not disclosed.

