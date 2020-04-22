SCBA Passes Resolution to Intervene in Plea Seeking Support for Lawyers in Paying Office Rent

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution to file an intervention application in a PIL seeking direction to the Centre for formulating a scheme to support advocates and other professionals in paying their office rent during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The resolution was proposed since it was a matter of concern for the legal fraternity at large, the SCBA said.

The PIL filed by petitioner Aljo K Joseph contends that due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they are not able to practice and make any money.

"Since there is no financial protection given to lawyers and other professionals by the government of India, the present petition has been filed to urge grievances and hardship caused to the lawyers and professionals in this country due to the COVID-19 and unavoidable lockdown pursuant to the epidemic situation in India," the plea has said.

It has said that the Centre declared the lockdown without any consultation with any of the professional associations and no specific steps have been taken by it to extend any help to support working professionals.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to formulate an appropriate scheme to support advocates and other professionals in the country in paying their rent exclusively for the professional premises used for practice of the professions or office purpose.

