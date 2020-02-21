Scoreboard at Lunch: India Vs NZ

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
India 1st Innings:
Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16
Mayank Agarwal batting 29
Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11
Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2
Ajinkya Rahane batting 19
Extras: (W-2) 2
Total: (For 3 wickets from 28 overs) 79
Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/35 3/40
Bowling: Tim Southee 8-1-19-1, Trent Boult 8-0-36-0, Colin de Grandhomme 6-3-4-0, Kyle Jamieson 6-1-20-2.
