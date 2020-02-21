Scoreboard at Lunch: India Vs NZ

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16

Mayank Agarwal batting 29

Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11

Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2

Ajinkya Rahane batting 19

Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For 3 wickets from 28 overs) 79

Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/35 3/40

Bowling: Tim Southee 8-1-19-1, Trent Boult 8-0-36-0, Colin de Grandhomme 6-3-4-0, Kyle Jamieson 6-1-20-2.

