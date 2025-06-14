Manhattan, June 14: Kanye 'Ye' West made a brief appearance at the Manhattan federal courthouse on Friday morning in support of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently standing trial for allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. According to The Hollywood Reporter, West arrived at the courthouse around 11:30 am dressed in a white denim jacket and sporting sunglasses, creating an immediate media frenzy. The rapper, who is known for his controversial public persona, spent roughly 40 minutes inside the courthouse, but did not enter the courtroom where Combs' trial is currently taking place.

Instead, West was escorted to a separate overflow room where he watched the proceedings on closed-circuit television, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though West's presence at the trial was widely noted, he did not answer questions when approached by reporters, including whether he planned to testify on behalf of Combs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. West's surprise appearance quickly sent waves through the courthouse, especially in the 24th-floor overflow room, where reporters and media personnel scrambled to capture any potential statements or sightings of the rapper. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Rap Mogul’s Ex-Girlfriend Admits Engaging in ‘Cuckold’ Sex Marathons To Feel Loved by Him.

With the media surrounding the building, chaos ensued as some reporters even ventured through stairwells in search of the rapper, causing disruption throughout the courthouse. As lunchtime arrived, word spread quickly among those present that West had left the building. The crowd outside the courthouse began to thin out, with many reporters hoping for a return from the rapper in time for the afternoon session. However, West did not make any further appearances and left the courthouse without answering additional questions from the press, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This visit marks the latest display of support from Kanye West for Combs, with the two maintaining a long-standing relationship. West, who has been a polarising figure in the media due to his controversial statements, previously voiced his backing for Combs during the ongoing trial. TMZ reported that West greeted Combs' son, Christian Combs, with a handshake when he arrived at the courthouse, a moment captured by cameras.

Despite his own controversial history, which has included an array of hateful and antisemitic remarks that have drawn widespread condemnation, West has remained a steadfast supporter of Combs. Combs' trial, which is now entering its fifth week, has become one of the most high-profile criminal cases. The music mogul is facing multiple charges, including accusations of abuse and sex trafficking, with dozens of witnesses providing testimony in the case. One of the key moments in the trial came last November, when Combs' ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, detailing several claims of abuse and harassment. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Controversial Rap Mogul Accused of Drugging and Assaulting Aspiring Male Musician in New Lawsuit.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ventura, who later settled her lawsuit for USD 20 million, testified during the trial, giving a firsthand account of her experiences as a victim of Combs' alleged actions. Other key figures have also been involved in the trial, including fellow rapper Kid Cudi, who provided testimony regarding Combs' behaviour.

