Search Operation Ends Peacefully in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) The search operation carried out jointly by police and security forces following information about movement of suspected people in Udhampur town along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ended peacefully, a senior police officer said.

"The operation was carried out on an input and ended peacefully," Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur district, Rajiv Pandey said.

He said such types of operations are a routine after getting information and therefore there is no need to panic.

The town, 65 kms from Jammu, was swiftly cordoned off along with some adjoining areas late in the afternoon by police and paramilitary forces after information was received claiming movement of some suspected terrorists, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said.

