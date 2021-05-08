The fans of American actor Owen Wilson now have a reason to rejoice as they will get to see their favourite actor, in family action-comedy Secret Headquarters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is being produced under the banner of Paramount and will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson’s Sassy Buddy Banter Outshines The God Of Mischief’s Antics (Watch Video).

The high-concept project, according to the logline, follows "a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who recently helmed the Netflix feature 'Project Power,' will direct from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost. The upcoming project will be produced along with Bruckheimer. Wilson will soon be seen in the Marvel series 'Loki' on Disney Plus.

