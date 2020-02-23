Security Beefed Up in Maujpur, Many People Still on Street: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Heavy security has been deployed in Maujpur area of Delhi where stones were pelted between two groups earlier on Sunday.People at the spot are protesting against the protestors at Jaffrabad, who are demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."Situation is under control now. But many people are on the street. We are continuously speaking to local leaders so that peace prevails in the area," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range)."Heavy security has been deployed at Jaffrabad as well and the situation is peaceful," he added. Earlier today, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur area due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.Maujpur is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the CAA amid heavy security.In view of the developments, entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro station have been closed.Earlier in the day, the entry and exit gates at Jaffrabad station was closed in the morning due to the anti-CAA protest.Protest against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which began late evening on Saturday at Jaffrabad metro station continued today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)