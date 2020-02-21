Selena Gomez Drops Her New Song 'Feel Me'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 21 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez surprised her fans with a new track of hers 'Feel Me' on Friday."On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven't stopped talking about since," she captioned her Instagram post alongside her picture."So you asked and I listened. Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere," she continued and revealed the news of the music release to her followers.Clocking in at three-minute and 45-seconds, the audio song begins with the lyrics 'No one love you like I love ya."The 'Feel Me' song of the 27-year-old singer prominently is a mixture of love and recalling of the lost love.The new song arrives as a one-off track just a few weeks after Selena released her third album 'Rare'.Earlier after the release of her studio album 'Revival' in 2015, Gomez has joined Cardi B, DJ Snake, and also Ozuna on 'Taki Taki'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)