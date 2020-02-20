Senior Home Ministry Official Meets J-K Lt. Guv, Discusses Security Situation

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Additional Secretary for Home Affairs Gyanesh Kumar met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here on Thursday and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Kumar met Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and the two discussed wide-ranging issues related to the present security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Senior Vice President and Group Head of Axis Bank Vivek Bimbrahw, functionaries of NBCC India Limited headed by Yogesh Sharma, and Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India's Regional Director Rakesh Suraj also called on Murmu separately, the spokesman said.

Bimbrahw briefed the Lt Governor about the functioning of Axis Bank and various services being provided by the bank to its customers in J&K, the spokesman said.

He said Murmu observed that the entire banking sector has a key role to play in maintaining a healthy economy and stressed on the importance of ensuring close monitoring of the fiscal health of the bank.

Sharma briefed the Lt Governor about the status of work being undertaken by NBCC in the UT, the spokesman said, adding Murmu asked the NBCC functionaries to adopt innovative approach, besides ensuring the adherence to the highest standards of quality and timely delivery in all of their ongoing and future projects.

He said Suraj informed the Lt Governor about various activities undertaken by EEPC for the promotion of engineering goods.

He also submitted a proposal for organizing 50th EEPC India Regional Award for Export Excellence in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the Regional Director observed that the UT administration is taking several initiatives and putting a sustained focus on industrial development and investment promotion to attract the best of investment opportunity in the industry for the business expansion in J&K, the spokesman said.

