Seriously Addressing Issue of Non-standardised Kits in West Bengal: Director, ICMR-NICED

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): Dr Shanta Dutta, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) on Monday said that it was unfortunate that the NIV kits were not standardised by the manufacturing company which had caused problems in West Bengal and added that the matter is being seriously addressed by the organization."It is unfortunate that the kits are not standardised by the manufacturing company to give exact results. It is difficult for each of the medical colleges to standardise the kit, hence showing different and inconclusive results. The matter is being seriously addressed by the ICMR," Dutta said.Explaining the probable cause of the problem, she said, "The initial NIV kit was an assembled one where the NIV had procured the primer and probes from US, standardised the kit in their laboratory with other reagents and controls, and then distributed directly to other Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDLs).""When the demand for the number of kits increased it was difficult for the NIV to cope up with it. Then ICMR started procuring readymade kits and supplied to VRDLs through 16 depots across the country," she added.Earlier, on Sunday in a thread of tweets, the state health department of West Bengal had accused the Centre of sending faulty NIV test kits and had said that they are forcing officials to opt for multiple COVID-19 tests of patients.It is important to note that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also holds the portfolio of the Health Minister in the state. (ANI)

